Green Hill Community hosts Aug. 15 blood drive

Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty, hosts a community blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Everyone who registers to donate will get a commemorative “We are the brave — We are blood donors” t-shirt, and will be entered to win a home improvement gift card.

Appointments may be scheduled online www.donortime.com, or by calling 800-388-Give.

August is also the final month of the CBS’s “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive,” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Everyone who registers to give blood at any CBC drive through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing.

Read complete LOCAL NOTES in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!