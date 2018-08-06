Leaving a legacy at Camp Willson

Caterer’s generosity celebrated at 100th anniversary event

Gwyn Stetler, YMCA of Central Ohio director of philanthropy, left, and Sandy Musser, former owner of The Whitmore House who donated her business to Camp Willson last fall, stand Tuesday by the Tracy Rhea Amphitheater at the 2732 County Road 11 camp. The amphitheater will be dedicated at 5 p.m. Saturday during the camp’s 100th Anniversary Celebration, with a Farm-to-Table meal to follow the dedication and proceeds to benefit the newly established Whitmore House Scholarship and Camp Improvement Fund. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

For nearly 30 years, Bellefontaine area resident Sandy Musser has lent her gentle and welcoming touch as a caterer when playing host to important events for many area residents, from weddings to birthday parties and corporate affairs.

As she prepares to sell the property that houses her former business, The Whitmore House, a well-known destination in Logan County located at 3985 W. State Route 47, she has taken on a new role where she continues her legacy of hospitality.

Last fall, Mrs. Musser donated the infrastructure of her catering business to YMCA Camp Willson, and she has become a full-time catering consultant for the recreational facility.

The longtime businesswoman helps to oversee the newly created YMCA Whitmore Willson Catering, which offers a specialty menu that can be served at a variety of casual or formal events.

Proceeds from the social enterprise business support the camp’s bottom line and scholarships for youths to attend camp.

“I could’ve just sold my business and retired, but it felt like there was something more that I could do. I had the opportunity to give back,” she said last week while walking the grounds of the camp, 2732 County Road 11, Bellefontaine.

“This is a place that helps so many, and I’ve been so blessed to be a part of the campers’ lives through this.”

To honor the area resident’s gift to YMCA Camp Willson, the nonprofit organization has recently created the Whitmore House Scholarship and Camp Improvement Fund that directly benefits campers. This weekend, tips and donations received at the camp’s 100th Anniversary Celebration, including the Farm-to-Table Dinner Saturday evening, will benefit this fund.

