HAIR CARE GENEROSITY

Incoming Bellefontaine Elementary School kindergartner Alecka Board, 5, sits patiently for a haircut at Heartland of Bellefontaine’s Back-to-School Palooza Thursday, while hair stylist Stephanie Inskeep and Alecka’s mother, Sherri Hartline, discuss the haircut details. Inskeep, who recently opened Hometown Hair in Lakeview, and her friend Leanna Lattimer, a stylist at Great Clips of Bellefontaine, each donated their services for free haircuts at the event. The pair also is teaming up to offer additional free back-to-school haircuts for youths in grades K-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1470 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine. No registration is needed for the walk-in haircuts. “We’ve been in the business awhile, and it’s a nice way to give back to the community,” Inskeep said. During the Heartland outreach event, Heartland employees donated school supplies to fill 300 cinch-tie bookbags for area students, and cotton candy and snow cones were served. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)