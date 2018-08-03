Candidates sought to fill board vacancy

The Ridgemont Board of Education seeks applications to fill the unexpired term of board member Cheryl France, who resigned effective Thursday, because of health conditions.

Members accepted her resignation at a special board of education meeting Thursday evening.

The board will begin interviewing candidates soon and must name a replacement within the next 30 days. The newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2019, and must run in the next general election if additional serving time is desired.

