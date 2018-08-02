Wagoneers to camp next week in Zanesfield

Zanesfield’s Hall-Fawcett Park will become a historic encampment next week as the Central Ohio Wagoneers return to the area.

Members of the Central Ohio Wagoneers stop for a lunch break at Wenger’s Produce during a 2016 visit to Logan County. The wagoneers return next week and camp at Zanesfield’s Hall-Fawcett Park. (PHOTO | EXAMINER FILES)

The weeklong visit by the Limabased group of wagon operators, which is also being billed as part of the ongoing Logan County Bicentennial celebrations, will include daily visits to other communities in eastern Logan County as well as evening entertainment that is open to the public, local host John Horton said.

The group is expected to arrive over the weekend and will travel to East Liberty via County Road 10, Township Road 129 and State Route 292 for lunch in Perry Park on Monday, Aug. 6. They will return to Hall-Fawcett Park along S.R. 292 that afternoon where the Pig Eater BBQ will serve meals and Mad River Dulcimers will perform at 6:30 p.m.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!