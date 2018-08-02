8 precincts consolidated

Voters in eight local precincts will cast ballots in a different location following the consolidation of precincts by the Logan County Board of Elections.

Effective with upcoming Nov. 6 election, voters in Bokescreek, West Mansfield, Jefferson North, Jefferson South and Rushcreek precincts will vote inside the gymnasium at Benjamin Logan Middle School, 4626 County Road 26, Bellefontaine.

Voters in Union Township will vote at Riverside Local Schools, 2096 S. County Road 24, DeGraff.

Lastly, Perry and Zane precincts will now be at Transportation Research Center, 10820 State Route 347, East Liberty, located inside the James A. Rhodes conference center.

Notices of a change in polling location are to be mailed to registered voters within the affected precincts, the elections board reports.

The notifications will also include alternative ways to cast a ballot, in the event traveling to the new polling place is not an option.

