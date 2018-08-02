Vigilant handwashing urged in wake of GI illnesses

The Big Latch On planned for Friday

Officials with the Logan County Health District are urging area residents to be vigilant with hand washing and to pay extra attention to following proper food cooking and handling protocol because of an increase in gastrointestinal illnesses seen this summer.

Nursing Director Kelly Reaver reported at the Wednesday afternoon Logan County District Board of Health meeting that the reported GI illnesses have included several rare illnesses.

She said one antibiotic-resistant case of E-coli recently has been reported in Logan County, along with one case of cycloporiasis, which is likely linked to lettuce eaten at a restaurant outside of the county, she said.

“I’ve never seen cycloporiasis in my career; it is very rare,” Reaver said.

This particular illness is caused by infection by a microscopic parasite transmitted by feces or feces-contaminated food and water.

For those affected by it, it often causes watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and fatigue.

Throughout this year, two cases of cryptosporidiosis or “crypto” also have been reported in Logan County, which also causes watery diarrhea, along with other symptoms.

The disease is caused by parasites that can be found in water, food, soil or on surfaces and dirty hands that have been contaminated with the feces of humans or animals infected with the parasite.

