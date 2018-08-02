City police to host exam open house
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
The Bellefontaine Civil Service Commission has scheduled an exam for police officers for September, so the Bellefontaine Police Department will host an open house for interested candidates at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Attendees will have to provide photo identification to register and all should be seated by 5:50 p.m. in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building at 135 N. Detroit St.
The open house will provide a tour of the facilities; an opportunity to meet the department’s leadership and staff; and receive an overview of the agency.
Applications will be available that evening.
For more information, call (937)599-1010.