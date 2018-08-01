  • Home
  • Local News
  • ‘Dueling Pianos’ dance party tops off Holland Theatre membership meeting Friday

‘Dueling Pianos’ dance party tops off Holland Theatre membership meeting Friday

Audience members at the Holland Theatre will be treated Friday night to a high-energy concert with plenty of singing along and dancing courtesy of performers from the Main Street Dueling Pianos, who offer a repertoire of more than 1,000 songs and take requests from attendees.

MainStDuelingPianos

C.J. Michaud, left, and Joe Laureano of Main Street Dueling Pianos perform their interactive style show. (PHOTO | MAINSTREETDUELINGPIANOS.COM)

“It’s really more of a party than a concert; it’s a very open-ended show with all the requests they will take,” managing theater director Chris Westhoff said. “We’ll clear an area near the stage for a dance floor so that everyone can fully enjoy the show.

“The group was here a couple years ago and we had a great turn-out.

We’re welcoming them back in conjunction with our membership meeting night.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a Holland Theatre membership meeting at 6 p.m., featuring catering for members and a preview of the upcoming fall and winter season, the director related.

The Main Street Dueling Pianos performance is free for members, and general admission for non-members is $20, with tickets available at www.hollandtheatre.org.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner
CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS! 