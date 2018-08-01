‘Dueling Pianos’ dance party tops off Holland Theatre membership meeting Friday

Audience members at the Holland Theatre will be treated Friday night to a high-energy concert with plenty of singing along and dancing courtesy of performers from the Main Street Dueling Pianos, who offer a repertoire of more than 1,000 songs and take requests from attendees.

C.J. Michaud, left, and Joe Laureano of Main Street Dueling Pianos perform their interactive style show. (PHOTO | MAINSTREETDUELINGPIANOS.COM)

“It’s really more of a party than a concert; it’s a very open-ended show with all the requests they will take,” managing theater director Chris Westhoff said. “We’ll clear an area near the stage for a dance floor so that everyone can fully enjoy the show.

“The group was here a couple years ago and we had a great turn-out.

We’re welcoming them back in conjunction with our membership meeting night.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a Holland Theatre membership meeting at 6 p.m., featuring catering for members and a preview of the upcoming fall and winter season, the director related.

The Main Street Dueling Pianos performance is free for members, and general admission for non-members is $20, with tickets available at www.hollandtheatre.org.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!