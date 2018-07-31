Filling backpacks with food one sweet sip at a time

Best friends Lucy Wenger and Elliott Butler are working to sweeten a program at their school that provides food items for students over the weekend when they don’t have access to school breakfasts and lunches.

Mary Ann Patterson of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Bellefontaine, supports the benefit lemonade stand of Benjamin Logan Elementary School students Lucy Wenger, left, and Elliott Butler set up Friday at Wenger’s Produce, 3871 Township Road 29, West Liberty. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

The girls, soon-to-be-fourthgraders, took to heart a teacher’s assignment in secondgrade to take in food items for their Benjamin Logan Elementary School’s backpack program. Not only did they donate food items, they decided to host lemonade stands throughout last summer at Wenger’s Produce, 3871 Townshp Road 29, West Liberty, owned and operated by Lucy’s family.

Through a cooperative effort with the Middleburg United Methodist Church, students needing access to food items on non-school days take home a backpack filled with easy-toprepare food items on Friday and take it back empty Monday.

Last year, the girls collected about $500 through the stand and shopped with $300 of it with Middleburg UMC officials to purchase items for the backpacks. The remaining money went to the program for additional program items as needed.

The girls decided to repeat the process this summer and so far have collected around $400 from donations at the stand, as well as through the mail, said Lucy’s mother, Kara Wenger, who helps mix up the sweet drink and set up the display at the entrance to the produce store.

