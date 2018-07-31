FireWise designation celebrated

Installation of dry wells on bridges in Monroe Township is an inexpensive way to provide better fire protection for residents,Trustee President Don Bradley said Monday.

Monroe Township and West Liberty Fire Department representatives gathered Monday at the County Road 29 bridge over Mad River to commemorate the area’s designation as the third FireWise USA community in Ohio. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Bradley, other township officials and members of the West Liberty Fire Department gathered on a bridge over the Mad River to commemorate the area’s designation as the third FireWise USA community in Ohio.

“We appreciate what you’re doing,” Bradley told Bellefontaine firefighter Jeremy Keller. “We’re very fortunate to have you as resource here in Monroe Township.” Keller, who has training in fighting wildfires, helped design and install a dry well that can be deployed from the County Road 29 bridge into the river to resupply pumper trucks.

It is the first of three scheduled for the township. Each dry well cost about $600 in materials.

“Instead of running back to the village to fill tankers, the firefighters can go to closest well and refill there,” Bradley said.

“That should save time, land and property.”

FireWise USA is a community risk reduction program of the National Fire Protection Association and the Ohio Division of Forestry. FireWise USA communities take positive educational and mitigation actions to reduce residents’ exposure to the risks of wildfire, including brush, grass, field and woods fires, Keller explained.

The community worked together to meet the program requirements and address this fire risk to local homes, farms and businesses.

Fire watch signs noting the FireWise USA designation will be placed throughout the township.