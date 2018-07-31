100 years and counting

Farm-to-Table Dinner, other activities planned for Camp Willson’s anniversary

YMCA Camp Willson, 2732 County Road 11, Bellefontaine, hosts a 100th anniversary celebration the weekend of Aug. 10-12, including a Farm-to-Table Dinner planned for the evening of Saturday, Aug. 11.

At 5 p.m. Aug. 11, the Tracy Rhea Amphitheatre will be dedicated, followed by a dedication at the dinner site at the camp’s new airnasium.

The menu for the dinner includes heirloom tomato salad with microgreens, balsamic grilled chicken, beef brisket with caramelized sweet onions, summer vegetable lentil penne (vegan and gluten-free), smoky creamed cabbage, Midwest vegetable and sweet corn chowder, whole wheat and white rolls with honey butter, grilled watermelon, berry cobbler with vanilla custard and salted caramel chocolate zucchini cake.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!