Big Latch On event slated for Aug. 3

The Logan County Women Infants and Children program hosts a local Big Latch On event, part of a global celebration of breastfeeding, slated for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Logan County Health District, 310 S. Main St.

Local mothers who are breastfeeding or pumping and their children are invited to the event. Participants are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. The international effort will be recording the number of latches around the world at 10:30 a.m.

Last year, a total of 50,000 latches were recorded in 23 countries, officials noted.

Pre-registration is recommended so that WIC and Logan County Health District can prepare appropriately. Visit biglatchon.org, and click the “participate” link and then select “find a location.

Light refreshments will be provided. Visit the LCHD Facebook page for more details.

