Solo response training presented

Seconds are critical during active open shooter incidents, and in most rural locations the first law enforcement officer on scene may be the only first responder in the area.

Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds responds to a fictitious active shooter event Friday during a training at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from surrounding departments, received updated training this week on how to respond alone to a school shooting or other like event to a public place.

A “Solo Officer Engagement Tactics” training was staged July 25 through 27 at Riverside High School, emphasizing engagement tactics for officers responding alone to reports of active shootings in schools and public buildings.

The training was hosted by the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Paul Finfrock and Sgt. Steve Sines have recently been certified in “Rapid Deployment, Awareness, Intervention, Decisiveness, EMS, Recovery” training for officers as to how they respond and sweep through classrooms or offices in an active shooter event.

Similar training has been conducted in the past, but with an emphasis on multiple officers responding to an active shooter situation, but it is the solo response training that is the most practical for law enforcement in rural communities, Chief Deputy Chris Prickett said.