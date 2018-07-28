Local brewery opens lakefront taproom

A local farm-to-market brewing operation that launched about a year ago outside Belle Center has expanded its operation to include a lakefront taproom on Indian Isles.

Bartender Stacey Yinger serves up a Belle Center Blonde Ale on Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Paradune taproom dedicated its Indian Lake location Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony staged by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce. The brewing company’s farm and original taproom is located along Township Road 117, Belle Center, and that is where all the ingredients are grown to brew up six different varieties of beer served at the lake location on Tecumseh Island.

Owner Jeff Parker said Friday that he and his three business partners, Dominic Lombardo, Bijan Fayaz and T.J. Merrill are pleased to open a second location to showcase their local craft beers.

“Our beer is farm to table, and we work hard at it,” he said. “Our beer is natural, brewed here locally and now you can enjoy it right here on the water.”

Complete story and another photo in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!