Kurt Penhorwood, a member of the Union Station board of directors, measures the height of one of five basketball hoops that were installed Friday evening on east Columbus Avenue on in preparation for a weekend 3-on-3 tournament that kicked off at 9 a.m. this morning. The youth tournament, which benefits Union Station, continues until about 3 p.m. today when the Downtown Business Partnership will host its first Summer Sizzler event. The youth tournament will conclude with championship games beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Union Station Director Eli Carter reported. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)