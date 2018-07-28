Dripping with talent

Ava Liles, 11, of Belle Center, right, paints a “drip style” painting Friday, while Ayla Barbeau, 12, of Columbus, seated across from her, utilizes the same method of painting that involves a spray bottle of water to make the paint bleed during a LoCo Art workshop hosted by Columbus artist Duarte Brown at Camp Willson, 2732 County Road 11, Bellefontaine. Campers in the workshop tried their hand at various mixed media methods, including splatter painting, throughout the weeklong session of the “Visual Art in Nature: Drawing, Painting, Design” themed workshop at LoCo Art’s Spot For Youth on the campgrounds. “I didn’t expect to like this art class so much; I didn’t think I’d be good at art because I can only draw stick figures,” camper Carly Conley of Columbus said. “But I’ve learned so much and I’ve really enjoyed being creative in new ways.” The workshop concluded with an art show Friday evening in front of their fellow campers. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)