3 generation hair donation

A DeGraff area family took the practice of donating hair to cancer victims to a new level with a threegeneration donation Tuesday afternoon.

When Kyleigh Duff was very young she was moved by seeing other children who suffered from hair loss and wanted to do something to help.

Although she has little memory of those trips to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus as her older brother Brendan was being tested for cancer, it was that experience that led Kyleigh to make her first donation to a wigs for children service when she was in second grade, her mother Laura Duff said.

“It started when she saw the kids in the cancer ward, she wanted to help,” the mother said.

“I don’t really remember talking to them,” 12-yearold Kyleigh said of the trips to the children’s hospital. “I remember the gumball machine,” she said of the nearly 6-foot tall jumbo sized gumball machine the family took photos near.

Now as she prepares to enter seventh-grade at Riverside Schools and her hair was getting too long to comfortably participate on the middle school cheerleading squad, Kyleigh was ready to make another donation.

This time, however, she was joined by her mother and grandmother for a three-generation hair donation.

“I’m doing it for Kyleigh,” grandmother Terri Mees, a retired Riverside Schools office receptionist, said.

“They wanted to make it a three-generation donation.”

