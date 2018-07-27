Team Effort provides officers with critical data

About three years ago, Bellefontaine Police Department started Team Effort, a voluntary program where families could provide information about relatives who are diagnosed with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia. developmental disabilities or mental health problems.

“Most times we don’t know who these residents are until at time of crisis,” Chief Brandon Standley said. “If they come up missing or wander off, we’re already way behind in helping them because we don’t know anything about them.”

Team Effort involves meeting with an officer and filling out a form to describe the affected family member and the challenges faced by the subject.

Information on the form is only used if officers have contact with the family member or if a missing person report is filed.

Chief Standley said the information helps officers respond to and interact with a subject.

Families can provide medical diagnoses because it is a voluntary program and lists typical behaviors or triggers that could complicate resolving a case.

“It could be a person reacts badly to loud noises or the individual has tendency to wander off,” the chief said.

