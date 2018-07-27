Recycling program presented at Ridgemont

Henrick takes helm

Ridgemont Local School’s new Superintendent Sally Henrick said at Thursday evening’s board of education meeting that she is thrilled to be in her new position and is anticipating new opportunities for students moving into the new school year.

“Ridgemont is an exciting place to be as we continue to “Design the Future,” and I am honored to be serving as your superintendent,” said the district’s former K-12 principal of curriculum and instruction who moved into the new role July 1, replacing Interim Co-Superintendents Dr. Suzanne Darmer and Ann Harvey.

“Our mission states, ‘In designing the future, Ridgemont Local Schools will create partnerships with our families and community which broaden minds to learn and serve through collaboration, innovation, and rigorous academics for life’s learning journey.’ As we look forward to beginning another school year, I am excited about the great things happening at Ridgemont.”

