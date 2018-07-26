$1 Million needed to finish building

The Indian Lake Joint Ambulance District needs another approximately $1 million to complete its unfinished building project across from its current station at 301 N. Oak St., according to estimates provided to the board of trustees.

During a July 18 special meeting between the EMS board, project manager Gary Bias, and representatives from Westerheide Construction and CJ Engineering, it was determined the Indian Lake EMS needs another $1,097,247 to finish its building project.

The original contract, established in 2014, was for $782,000, of which $200,353 has been paid. Westerheide Construction estimates an additional $515,600 to finish the job, according to minutes from that special meeting.

The EMS board accepted that recommendation by vote near the conclusion of the meeting.

Increases in cost of labor driven by prevailing wage requirements account for some of the increases in construction estimates, according to discussion from a February regular meeting.

Additionally, block and brick costs $19,900 more than the initial estimate supplied in 2014.

“Rough carpentry” went up $17,800. Electrical and HVAC estimates increased a combined $26,300, based upon estimates supplied to the EMS.

