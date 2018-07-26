Stuff the Bus campaign kicks off

The United Way of Logan County’s Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for area students is under way, with collection sites located around the county.

The campaign continues through Monday, Aug. 6. The donations will be distributed to schools in Logan County.

If parents need school supplies for their children, they can let their teacher know on the first day of school they need access to the United Way of Logan County school supplies.

Items being collected include art supplies, backpacks, baggies (all sizes), colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, disinfecting wipes, folders, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, index cards, markers, notebooks, paper, paper towels, pencils, pens (blue and black), Post-it notes, rulers, school boxes, scissors, tissues, elastic waist pants and shorts and underwear.

Collection sites include the following locations:

• AAA, 1790 S. Main St., Bellefontaine

• Big Lots, 1760 S. Main St., Bellefontaine

• AGC Automotive Americas, 1465 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine

• Citizens Federal Savings & Loan, 110 N. Main St., Bellefontaine

• Daido Metal USA, 1215 Greenwood St., Bellefontaine

• First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine

• Great Lakes Assemblies, 1590 Township Rd 298, East Liberty,

• Hilliker YMCA, 300 Sloan Blvd., Bellefontaine

• Honda of America. 110O0 State Route 347, East Liberty

• Honda Transmissions Mfg. 6964 State Route 235, Russells Point

• Logan County Libraries, 220 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, and branches in Lakeview, Rushsylvania, West Mansfield, West Liberty and DeGraff

• Mary Rutan Hospital, 205 Palmer Ave.,

• Crossroads Business Center, 21 Hunter Place,

• Logan View Pediatrics, 118 Dowell Ave., Bellefontaine

• Mary Rutan Health Center, 1134 N. Main St., Bellefontaine

• NEX Transport, 13900 State route 287, East Liberty

• Precision Custom Products, 4590 County Road 35, DeGraff

• Richwood Bank, 4848 Napoleon St., Huntsville

• Shelly Materials Inc., 1558 County Road 105, Belle Center.

• Transportation Research Center, 10820 State Route 347, East Liberty.

• United Way of Logan County, 130 S. Main St., Suite 109, Bellefontaine

• Valeo East Liberty Plant, 12979 County Road 153, East Liberty

• Woodforest National Bank, 2281 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, (inside Wal-Mart)

Collections also will take place outside Wal-Mart, 2281 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.