New police department on pace for Labor Day opening

The new West Liberty Police Department is on track to be completed on or about the Labor Day holiday, village officials report.

Monday, electrical crews were inside the building at 111 Runkle St. The structure was most recently the site of commercial sign company Pro Sign Design. Council paid $130,000 for the structure in the fall of 2016. In February, council accepted a $241,949 bid from contractor Link Construction to oversee completion of the project.

By the end of summer, the police department is expected to move into the renovated facility featuring updated conference rooms, a secure evidence room and a multi-purpose training space.

Officers will have improved locker and changing areas and updates to a large garage space at the rear of the property.

Council has taken out a $300,000 loan from People’s Savings and Loan over 15 years to pay for the renovation.

