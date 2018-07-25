Water, sewer master plans near completion

Bellefontaine’s administrators soon may be perusing a master plan for the city’s water and sanitary sewer systems, City Engineer Tim Notestine said after Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Prime Engineering based in Columbus has been working on the plan for months and Notestine expects it will be done very soon.

Bellefontaine is paying about $130,000 for the study which will identify the strengths and weaknesses of the city’s systems. It also will provide an outline for addressing deficiencies.

Complementing the master plan, Prime also will help the city complete a federally-mandated asset management plan.

Service-Safety Director David Henry told the Finance Committee the asset plan will cost $25,000, but Ohio has a grant source that will cover $10,000 of the expense.

City representatives will have to undergo a two-hour, 37-question session with an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency representative to qualify for the funding. But Henry said it will be worth it to land the grant funding.