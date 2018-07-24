Lakeside jazz

The Fountainaires perform Monday during an ice cream social hosted by the Indian Lake Historical Society at the Sandy Beach Bridge at Russells Point Harbor, bringing a sound familiar to the area in years gone by during the Big Band Era and the popularity of the dance halls and Million Dollar Playground. The event is an annual fundraiser and membership drive for the Indian Lake Historical Society, which seeks to protect and preserve the historical documents, buildings, cultures and environment of Indian Lake. Current projects include removal of overgrown foliage, unwanted trees and old fence posts around an historic Indian mound near Dunn’s Pond. The mound was built by the Hopewell Indian tribe, according to the historical society. Visit indianlakeohiohistoricalsociety.org for more information. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)