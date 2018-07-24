Leaky roof investigated

Indian Lake Schools board in a rescheduled regular meeting Monday took formal action to look into leaks in the roof of its elementary school.

The resolution waives the statutory selection process for a professional design services firm to investigate whether the leaky roof is the result of poor installation, or a design flaw.

According to discussion Monday, the district will seek reparations in the event it is determined the leak in the roof occurred because of faulty installation.

Athletic pass prices were approved for the 2018-19 school year.

