Main Street closure

Bellefontaine Service-Safety Director David Henry shut down Main Street from Columbus to Sandusky avenue as a safety precaution for Miller Pipeline Co. crews installing a new 4-inch natural gas line main. Efforts to maintain two lanes of travel proved problematic for motorists and endangered the crew and Henry issued daytime road closures for today and Tuesday. While excavating across Main, Miller workers uncovered a rail from the city’s old trolley line. They intend to work around the rails. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)