City restarts DARE camp with help from friends

It has been more than 15 years since the Bellefontaine Police Department hosted a DARE camp and this year’s restart would not have been possible without the help of the Bellefontaine City Schools and Camp Willson.

Britanna Jacobs paddles a kayak during a lake outing at Camp Willson on Thursday. Britanna was one of 24 students participating in the Bellefontaine Police Department’s weeklong DARE Day Camp. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“Camp Willson gave us a discount on the costs for the five-day camp,” DARE Officer Andrew Kennedy said, “The schools provided the bus and set up the pickup route. I don’t how we could’ve done it otherwise with moms and dads having to work.”

He is utilizing drug prevention funds to cover the camp costs.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!