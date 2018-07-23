Ava’s Boer captures grand champion

Ava Shroyer kicked off her fair showing experience this summer in a grand way.

Ava Shroyer, second from right, showed the grand champion of the Ohio State Fair Junior Fair market goat show Saturday. With her from the left are her mother, Lori, sisters Anara and Jada, with the third and fourth overall goats, and father, John. (PHOTO | SHROYER FAMILY)

The DeGraff area resident and a seventh-grader at Indian Lake Middle School captured the grand champion title of the Ohio State Fair’s Junior Fair market goat show Saturday. Her attendance at a science, technology, engineering and mathematics camp in North Carolina prevented her from showing at the recently completed Logan County Fair.

“I was very excited,” she said of the championship, extended before the fair’s official opening Wednesday. Ava also captured fourth place overall in the show, and her sister, Jada, 11, who captured both grand and reserve titles in the Logan County Junior Fair market goat show, placed third overall.

