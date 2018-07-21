Throwback sign up at antique mall

In the 1940s and early 1950s, the streets of downtown Bellefontaine were aglow at night with the lights of dozens of marquee overhead signs hanging precariously from the facades of buildings.

Father and son Dave and Camren Dingess, of Dingess Installations, work on a crane to install the new “Antiques” sign along west ColumbusAvenue, for DaNite Sign Co. The sign is the first new perpendicular sign allowed to be installed in downtown Bellefontaine in more than 60 years. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

The threat of one falling, or possibly an actual incident, led city leaders to adopt a resolution that prohibited any sign extending perpendicular to building facades.

A recent change in that law, however, has allowed similar new signs to be constructed and it is fitting that the first throwback sign was installed Friday at the Olde Mint Antique Mall, 135 W. Columbus Ave.

“If you look at old postcards, they were everywhere,” antique mall owner Beth Arthur said as crews from DaNite Sign Co. and Dingess Installations affixed the vertical sign above the entry to her store.

“It looks like it’s been 70 years since they were really popular, but they started to disappear in the 1950s or 1960s.”

Bellefontaine Service-Safety Director David Henry said the city ordinance passed at that time strictly prohibited the installation of signs that were at “right angles to buildings” and required that all signs be “parallel and flush” to the facade.

