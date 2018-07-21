Garret serious in attempt to unseat Jordan

An Oberlin Democrat has launched what she calls her most serious campaign to date in an attempt to unseat U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan in the November general election.

Janet Garrett, a Democrat running for the 4th District U.S. Congress seat, addresses a group of supporters at Sweet Aromas, 120 E. Court Ave., Bellefontaine, recently. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Janet Garrett, who has challenged the six-term incumbent Republican on two prior occasions, spent several days in Bellefontaine last week in her ongoing campaign across the district that snakes through 14 counties in west central and north central Ohio.

“I’m on a listening tour throughout the district. I am trying to learn as much as I can about the assets and needs of the county so when I get to Washington I can be best able to serve the people here,” Garrett, 65, said during an interview with the Examiner.

“Everything is completely different. We are running a professional campaign with a paid staff and other resources.”

High among her critique of the Urbana congressman is the divisiveness she says he creates in Washington.

“Jim Jordan has been an agent of gridlock in Washington,” she said of his positions on issues such as immigration and healthcare and faulted him for not being vocal enough in the potential impact of the ongoing tariff increases on Ohio farmers.

She also said he has largely neglected the opiate crisis that is a major issue affecting local families.

“The opiate epidemic is the number one issue people in all 14 counties are dealing with right now. There are not enough resources to go around,” the candidate said.

“Jim Jordan says that it is a problem that is best handled by families and churches. But if that were the case we wouldn’t be where we are because the churches and families are doing everything they can to solve this problem. It is beyond the capacity of individuals to handle this problem.”

“I would make it my first priority in the district to make sure the communities have better resources to address the opiate issue,” Garrett said, discussing the need for inpatient detoxification centers in non-metropolitan communities.

While she credited Republican Sen. Rob Portman for addressing the issue, she said the Comprehensive Addiction Reform Act and 21st Century Cures Act, both of which provide federal funding to combat opiate addiction, do not go far enough to solving the problem.

“To put it into perspective, when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, the federal government spent $115 billion to clean up and when Hurricane Harvey hit last year, they spent $105 billion,” she said. “By comparison, $6 billion over two years is not a lot of money.”

She also addressed immigration reform, noting the June raid and arrest of 114 people at Corso’s Flower and Garden Center in Sandusky is not the right approach to immigration policy.

“This business of separating families isn’t who we are as Americans,” Garrett said. “We desperately need immigration reform.”

In the economic arena, Garrett said raising tariffs will hit local farmers hard and suggested reinstating programs to address deteriorating infrastructure would get people working.

“There is a place for strategic tariffs, but I am worried that what is happening now will lead to a trade war,” she said. “I am worried about the farmers. A third of the soybeans produced in the U.S. are sold in China. This sledgehammer approach is going to lead us into a trade war that isn’t going to benefit anyone in the world.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!