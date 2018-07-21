Honda shows operations to Urban League youth leaders

MARYSVILLE — Honda hosted 300 students from across the nation, as part of its sponsorship of the National Urban League Youth Leadership Summit, which took place in Columbus this week.

Honda associate Jeff Lallo, left, talks about manufacturing careers with National Urban League students during a tour of the Technical Development Center at Honda. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

Honda Day on Thursday gave students a tour of the following Honda operations in Ohio:

• Marysville Auto Plant;

• Honda Heritage Center Museum and Technical Development Center;

• An NSX experience where theyhad an opportunity to learn from the Honda R&D engineers who helped create the Acura NSX supercar; and

• Transportation Research Center, the largest independent vehicle test facility and proving grounds in the U.S.

Students also talked with Honda executives and associates who work in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and manufacturing.

“At Honda, we view it as our responsibility to help prepare the manufacturing workforce of the 21st Century, so we are excited to provide these future leaders some first-hand experience with our operations in Ohio,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president, Honda North America Inc. “We look forward to discussing the important role technology and STEAM careers play today and into the future.

