Building a legacy

WWII panels nearly ready for display

Ray Stamm works outside his home to assemble two large wooden frames that will be used to transport and display the 10-foot tall series of 35 panels that list the names of all Logan County veterans who served in World War II. The goal is to display the panels at the DeGraff Country Fair and the Sept. 9 Logan County Bicentennial parade and celebration. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A collection of 35 panels painted with the Honor Roll of Logan County veterans who served in World War II will be ready for public display in time for the Logan County Bicentennial Parade.

“We’ve been trying to get them done so people can start viewing them,” Ray Stamm said as he screwed together the second of two wooden frames that will be used to display the 10-foot tall panels.

The panels, which were originally on display in front of the Logan County Courthouse at the end of World War II, were located inside the courthouse when the restoration project began. They were moved to temporary storage until more recently when they were turned over to the care of the local veterans.

