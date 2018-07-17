Sayonara, friends

Local contingent prepared to depart for Japan trip

The annual delegation to Suzuka, Japan, is preparing to leave this weekend to share goodwill and exchange culture. Members of the group are, front row, from left, chaperone Kris Swisher, Alex Houser, Krista VanBuskirk, Montanna Buck, Julia Nelson, Jordan Butler, David Slone, Brent Luttmer and chaperone Ryan Spath. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

A group of seven local youths will get firsthand experience on the indelible impact of the atomic bomb and share how recycling has improved the local environment during the annual exchange with Bellefontaine’s cultural counterpart in Japan.

The students and three chaperones will depart this weekend for a weeklong tour of Japan with stops planned for Kyoto, Hiroshima, Miyajima and, of course, Suzuka, the city with which Bellefontaine shares a friendship city pact.

“This will be our first year as a group to do Hiroshima,” chaperone Ryan Spath, who has been on the trip once as a student and twice as a chaperone, said. “It is a little further away than we usually travel, but I hope it will be a meaningful experience for the students to visit the atomic bomb site and understand the impact it has had on our world.”

