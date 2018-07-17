Ben Logan reports positive look at early testing data

The Benjamin Logan School District saw some significant strides in performance, but the school system still has some areas to improve, Superintendent Dave Harmon told the board of education during the regular meeting Monday.

“We have had some phenomenal growth in the past year,” the superintendent said of data recently released by the Ohio Department of Education that will be the basis for the district report card to be released later this year.

“While I am thrilled with some of the big jumps, realistically, our goal is to keep chugging slowly but surely up the hill.”

This is the third consecutive year the district has shown progress, he said in his report, drawing attention to the gap-closing measure in which all three school buildings saw increases of 35 to nearly 60 percentage points. That will translate to report card grades in that category improving from a D and two Fs at the building level to an A and two Bs. Because of a 10 point deduction in the students with disabilities category, that grade is expected to be a B on the district report card, Harmon reported.

