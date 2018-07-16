30 and counting

Local sisters mark end to third decade at county fair

Sisters Florence Frazier, left, and Rachel Powell hold their 2018 Logan County Fair passes, punched with all seven days attendance. The sisters have been attending the fair together for the past 30 years. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

Coming to the fair has been a family tradition for sisters Florence Frazier, 76, and Rachel Powell, 77, for the last 30 years.

The duo live in Luther Manor just across the way from the Logan County Fairgrounds and they walk to the fair every day of the exposition.

“We’re satisfied with everything,” said Rachel, echoing Florence’s assertion that what she liked best about the fair was “everything,” as they sat enjoying a sandwich in K Family Concessions cafeteria.

They can be seen walking around the fair with their walkers, taking in not only the sights and sounds, but an occasional game or two, and some rides. They each won a small bear at one of the games and they also enjoy watching harness racing and arm wrestling.

“We just like to look around, watching other people and play games,” Florence shared.

Saturday, they planned to watch the arm wrestling. “We like that,” said Florence.

They proudly presented their season passes which each had seven holes punched on it.

“We’re going to enjoy the rest of the day” Rachel said.

“We’re going to ride some rides,” Florence added.