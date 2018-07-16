Healthy measures

Mary Rutan Hospital demos machine that examines body composition

Richard Skidmore of Belle Center tests out Mary Rutan Hospital’s new InBody Test equipment, which conducts a body composition analysis, Saturday afternoon at the Logan County Fair. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

While many fairgoers were walking around Saturday thinking about which delectable fair food to get next, Katy Headley was in the Mary Rutan Hospital tent setting up the InBody Test equipment to do state-of-the art body composition analysis.

The equipment is a portable version of what has been available at Mary Rutan Hospital for weight control clients and employees for the past few years and was purchased recently by Mary Rutan Foundation.

The InBody Test examines the compositions of your body and reveals percentage of body fat, muscle distribution and body water balance; components that are key in understanding more about your body, according to material distributed with test results.

Richard Skidmore of Belle Center stood on the scale and gripped handlebars until the machine indicated the test was complete, and within seconds results were printed out.

