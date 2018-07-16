HORSE PLAY

Reagan Rash advertised her horse Ajax for sale and noted that it “great with kids” as she sported a black eye and medical gauze as a joke in the Saturday evening costume contest at the Junior Fair Horse Show. ALSO IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: Lauren Weeler dressed as Santa Claus and elves Sierra Baker and Aaliyah Speert were pulled by the pony Frank, as Rudolph the red-nosed reinedeer. And, Sadie Staats assembled a walking taco design. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

