STEERIN A COURSE

Junior Fair participant Codey Griffin pulls a steer through the final obstacle in the beef obstacle course challenge Saturday evening at the Logan County Fair. The results of the contest, including the contestants’ added time for penalties, was: 1. Lane Griffen, 45 seconds; 2. Cody Griffen, 57 seconds; 3. Bradey Ackley, 1:06; 4. Jake Henman, 1:25; 5. Courtney Smith, 1:36; 6. Blake Rose, 1:43; 7. Samuel Jackson, 1:57; and 8 (tie). Nick Rose and Lucy Gantz, 2:05. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

