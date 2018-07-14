A dream lives on

Hauck to be memorialized with 2nd annual drill team exhibition

The Logan County Fair will end on asomber note Sunday morning as local equestrians gather to pay tribute to an ardent supporter of the local program who passed away earlier this year.

Although Sunday is not an official part of fair week, 4-H horse clubs gather for a fun day. Last year, after countless hours by volunteer Linda Hauck and others, the day began with a drill team exhibition.

Starting a local drill team was one of her dreams to help the special needs youth she devoted much of her life to have a meaningful experience at the fair, those whose lives she touched said.

This year, the drill team will return to the arena about 8:45 a.m. Sunday for its second performance and pay tribute to the volunteer, who died in February at the age of 63.

“It means a lot to us; I’ve known her since I was little,” 16-year-old Austin Reimer of Lakeview said.

Austin is the lone participant in the inaugural drill team returning for the second year. He also worked for Mrs. Hauck in the summers doing landscaping work and said he had grown close to her over the years.

“It’s going to be different without her,” Austin said.

Je’Ree Sopher, 17, said he was inspired by Mrs. Hauck to not only join the drill team, but to give back to the community.

“I wanted to do it for Linda Hauck because she passed this year,” he said.

“I’m doing it this year for Linda and to help the kids.

“She helped the kids get used to horses.

When she passed, I started helping Tammy volunteer at Discovery Riders,” Je’Ree said.

