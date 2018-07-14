State director of Medicaid tours Green Hills

The director of the Ohio Department of Medicaid saw first hand this week how Green Hills Community is serving the senior population of Logan and Champaign counties.

Barbara Sears participated in a demonstration of the new state-of-the-art telehealth clinic where she connected with a healthcare professional 90 miles away in Bowling Green. The technology is part of a twoyear pilot project that is being tested to reduce hospital re-admissions. The clinic is used on a regular basis to connect with a physician, when the medical professional is not making rounds in the nursing center.

Telehealth is a collaboration between Green Hills Community, LeadingAge Ohio, Ohio Eastern Star Home and Optimized Care Network of New Albany.

