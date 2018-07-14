Adriel empowers foster family to follow their calling

At a time in their lives when a lot of other couples may be looking forward to their retirement, Christine and Jeff Whitsett have opened their home and their hearts to children in need of loving, caring and safe places to live.

(EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Working with Adriel Foster Care, Family Preservation and Training Institute, the Whitsetts have shared their lives over the past few years fostering and also adopting three children from one placement.

For years the Whitsetts believed they have been called by God to help children in need.

Prior to working with Adriel, they had a nonrelated kinship foster placement in their home.

When they decided to take the steps toward adoption of this foster youth, Chris and Jeff worked with Adriel to get certified to adopt.

“This is the way God wanted us to do this,” says Chris Whitsett. “Our youngest biological child had just graduated college and we were starting a whole new family.”

Exchanging the ease of retirement for changing diapers, Chris and her husband chose to follow their calling to help children in need.

“At this age, we have so much to offer. We have greater patience, wisdom and are more financially stable than when we started our family years ago,” says Chris.

