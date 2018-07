Iris Meister, 5, of West Liberty, nears the finish line in her 28-foot-1- inch pull that earned her a first place finish in her weight class during the Logan County Fair’s Kiddie Tractor Pull competition at the grandstand on Thursday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Pedal Pull results and more 2018 Logan County Fair coverage in Friday's Examiner.

