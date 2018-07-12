Detectives seek help to identify theft suspects

Detectives with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help to identify suspects in the July 1 theft of a bank card and its subsequent use in Englewood and Huber Heights.

The credit card was stolen from a parked vehicle in Russells Point around 2:55 p.m. The suspects shattered a window and grabbed the victim’s purse.

A witness to the theft told deputies one of the suspects was a black male driving a silver sport utility vehicle with Kentucky plates.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the male suspect while surveillance images from automated teller machines at banks in Englewood and Huber Heights show the white female suspect.

Thousand of dollars were withdrawn from the victim’s account during the transactions.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Tom Watson at (937)592-5731.