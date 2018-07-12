Clean slate

New wash rack donated by Shepherd’s Club put to good use

Colby Borgerding mans the hose as, from the left, his sister Chloe Borgerding and friends Kayla Cummins and Jase Thompson react to the spray Wednesday at the Logan County Fair. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

There’s a new wash rack for Junior Fair exhibitors thanks to the 75-year-old Logan County Sherpherd’s Club.

The organization poured a 20-foot-by-12-foot concrete pad to which four spigots were installed, adding to the availability of water for the animals in the nearby sheep and swine building at the corner of Lake Avenue and Harding Street.

Larry Shroyer is president of the club, and he said the organization has always worked to make improvements as needed over the years and members step up to see that the work gets done as it should.

Read complete story and more 2018 Logan County Fair coverage in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!