Community-minded buyers try to keep bake sale bidding high

For many local businesses, bidding in the Logan County Fair’s annual bake sale is a way to give back to the community and maybe reward their employees with a sweet tooth with a late night or early morning snack.

Makayla Hurley, left, shows her decorated cake alongside Logan County Fair Princess Amber Wenger during the Logan County Fair’s annual bake sale Wednesday evening. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Such was the case for companies like Mobile Instruments, which contributed just under $1,000 to the total $7,505 raised in Wednesday evening’s auction.

The total is up from $5,776 raised last year.

“This is just one of our ways to give back,” said Kelly Leasure, who was bidding for the local company alongside Kyle Coons.

“We’re shooting for 20 items,” she added, noting that they will spend this morning distributing the selection of pies, cakes and candies throughout the company’s five local facilities. “It can get tricky getting them around to all the buildings.”

