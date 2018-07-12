Exhibitors in first, final years top market lamb show

A pair of exhibitors on opposite ends of their show careers topped the Junior Fair sheep show Wednesday at the Logan County Fair.

SHREVE, GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB

In his first year of showing, Caleb Shreve earned grand championship honors in the market lamb category. The 9-year-old Bellefontaine intermediate school student is a member of the Riverside Hustlers 4-H club.

He credited excellent guidance and teaching for his grand championship. The project originated from Johnson Farms in Miami County, Caleb said, adding that farm operation was integral to helping groom him, and his lamb, for competitive showing.

“I listened and did what I was told,” he said after the show. “I spent a lot of time with the lamb getting it ready, and walking with it, and I can’t believe I won a championship in my first year.”

Jackson Grimes, 17, of Lewistown was the reserve grand champion in the market lamb show. “It would have been nice to win grand champion since it’s my last year and all, but I am excited for Caleb,” Jackson said. “For him to win grand champion in his first year is pretty incredible.”

GRIMES, RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB

