Top T-bones
- Written by NATE SMITH
In his last year of Junior Fair eligibility, Jackson Grimes of Lewistown went out with another championship.
GRIMES, GRAND CHAMPION T-BONE
The 17-year-old Lewistown resident earned grand champion honors in the T-bone steer show Wednesday at the Logan County Fair.
“In my last year here it feels great to go on out with a championship,” Jackson said, adding that he was glad his 1,293-pound acclimated to the show arena in time for the final drive.
“He’s been jumpy the first couple days,” Jackson said. “Just like a big dog, playing and having a big time.
