TPP takes top honors in DBF show

Allison Kinney captured first place in the final class of Wednesday’s Junior Fair Dairy Beef Feeder Show and then continued her winning ways in the next class and captured the grand champion title.

ALLISON KINNEY, GRAND CHAMPION DBF

The incoming eighth-grader at Indian Lake Middle School said her younger sister, Alivia, named the cow Tommy Toupeé because of the tuft of hair that stood up on its head. They shortened his name to TPP.

Allison thought TPP’s “walking ability” is what made him stand out.

“He’s very calm when he walks and has good stride,” she said, adding she spent alot of time being around him getting him used to walking outside.

EVAN PATTON, RESERVE CHAMPION DBF

