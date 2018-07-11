DEPUTY DUNK

Zach Goings, a corrections officer at the Logan County Jail, plummets into the water of the dunk tank at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office building Tuesday on the Logan County Fairgrounds as 16-year-old Dominic Roose of East Liberty and Trina Kopus of the sheriff’s office watch the throw find its mark. Jailers, deputies, dispatchers and even some administrators are taking their turns in the dunk tank to raise money for the Auxiliary Deputy Fund, which is used for charitable outreach, training and additional gear for the sheriff’s office. A new staff member will get into the tank roughly around the time the Bear Hollow Wood Carving shows wrap up, Kopus said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

